Automatically turn your smart lights on and off w/ Eve’s $37 HomeKit Motion Sensor (24% off)

Eve’s official Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for $36.95 shipped. That’s good for a 26% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Pairing over Bluetooth to your iPhone, Apple TV and more, the Eve Motion sensor packs HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a fantastic way to automate your smart home’s lights, as it doesn’t require an additional hub like the Hue Motion Sensor. Rated 4+ stars and it’s one of our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.

If you’re looking to monitor your home’s air quality and temperature, be sure to take advantage of the Eve Room’s first discount. And for those in search of smart lights to automate, we took a look at popular solutions from Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more to help you decide on the best option.

Eve Motion features:

Effortless control: automatically set scenes and control your connected accessories via your presence

Be informed: Receive notifications when movement is detected

Homekit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Truly wireless: powered by long-lasting, replaceable batteries

Easy setup: Direct connection using Bluetooth low energy technology – no hub or gateway required