Automatically turn your smart lights on and off w/ Eve’s $37 HomeKit Motion Sensor (24% off)

- Mar. 7th 2019 7:21 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $37
0

Eve’s official Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for $36.95 shipped. That’s good for a 26% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Pairing over Bluetooth to your iPhone, Apple TV and more, the Eve Motion sensor packs HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a fantastic way to automate your smart home’s lights, as it doesn’t require an additional hub like the Hue Motion Sensor. Rated 4+ stars and it’s one of our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.

If you’re looking to monitor your home’s air quality and temperature, be sure to take advantage of the Eve Room’s first discount. And for those in search of smart lights to automate, we took a look at popular solutions from Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more to help you decide on the best option.

Eve Motion features:

  • Effortless control: automatically set scenes and control your connected accessories via your presence
  • Be informed: Receive notifications when movement is detected
  • Homekit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security
  • Truly wireless: powered by long-lasting, replaceable batteries
  • Easy setup: Direct connection using Bluetooth low energy technology – no hub or gateway required

Get this deal
$50 $37

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go