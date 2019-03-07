Monitor air quality, temperature, more w/ Eve’s $90 Room Indoor HomeKit Sensor (All-time low)

Eve’s official Amazon storefront offers its Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is the very first price drop that we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low as well. Just like the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors, the Eve Room comes wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and sports a neat e-ink display. It tracks air quality, alongside temperature and humidity, providing a great deal of info to your HomeKit setup for automations and more. So far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage.
Alternatively there’s the Eve Degree, which forgoes the air quality monitoring but still includes temperature and humidity tracking. And at $59, it’s more affordable then the Eve Room. I personally love mine, and use it to automate space heaters in the winter and fans in the summer by integrating it with a smart plug.
Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor feature:
- Tap into your home: track air quality (VOC), temperature (°C/°F) and humidity
- Elegantly crafted: high-contrast e-ink display with anodized aluminum body
- Know at a glance: choose your favorite measurement layout for quick reference
- Gain insights: view past conditions by hours, days, weeks, months, and years
- HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; Works with Siri: ask for air quality, temperature, and humidity
- Truly wireless: powered by a built-in USB-rechargeable battery; Easy setup: direct connection, no bridge or gateway required
The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more https://t.co/Ek6wxMJMfw by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/7AfiG8ZNeD
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) June 14, 2018