Monitor air quality, temperature, more w/ Eve’s $90 Room Indoor HomeKit Sensor (All-time low)

- Mar. 7th 2019 3:18 pm ET

0

Eve’s official Amazon storefront offers its Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is the very first price drop that we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low as well. Just like the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors, the Eve Room comes wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and sports a neat e-ink display. It tracks air quality, alongside temperature and humidity, providing a great deal of info to your HomeKit setup for automations and more. So far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively there’s the Eve Degree, which forgoes the air quality monitoring but still includes temperature and humidity tracking. And at $59, it’s more affordable then the Eve Room. I personally love mine, and use it to automate space heaters in the winter and fans in the summer by integrating it with a smart plug.

Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor feature:

  • Tap into your home: track air quality (VOC), temperature (°C/°F) and humidity
  • Elegantly crafted: high-contrast e-ink display with anodized aluminum body
  • Know at a glance: choose your favorite measurement layout for quick reference
  • Gain insights: view past conditions by hours, days, weeks, months, and years
  • HomeKit-enabled: unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; Works with Siri: ask for air quality, temperature, and humidity
  • Truly wireless: powered by a built-in USB-rechargeable battery; Easy setup: direct connection, no bridge or gateway required

