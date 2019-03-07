After the brief story trailer from E3 2018 left us all wondering what was next for the series, we now have some new Halo Infinite details. 343 Industries – the developer behind the Halo series – recently dropped some new information on the game giving us a bit more of a hint at what’s to come. Head below for everything.

While the E3 2018 trailer dropped the typical numbered naming convention for the series, Infinite is essentially Halo 6. The development team is focused on capturing what originally made Halo so great with the upcoming release. Studio head Bonnie Ross recently told IGN that Infinite is being considered as a “spiritual reboot” internally. While that, in many ways, sounds like it could be some kind of re-imagining of the very first game, everything is pointing at Infinite being a continuation of Halo 5: Guardians. And that includes an even stronger focus on Master Chief.

Halo Infinite Story:

Speaking of which, we still don’t know much about the game’s story. While we don’t have very many specific Halo Infinite details, last year Microsoft said the game will continue the story of John-119 sometime after the events of Halo 5. But that’s about as much as we know on the plot.

Having said that, it is clear Master Chief will indeed be the protagonist and that Infinite will be zeroing in on his narrative more so than Guardians. Reports also suggest Master Chief will be getting a bit of a makeover this time around, although to what degree remains to be seen.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer:

Last year, 343 was quoted as saying that it wasn’t interested in a battle royale mode. But more recently, Bonnie Ross said the only way the team would consider the popular PvP multiplayer mode would be if it was “right for Halo”, so don’t scratch it off the list just yet.

One thing you can count on is the usual Halo multiplayer options including customizable Spartans, local multiplayer, split-screen battles and all of the rest of usual suspects.

More Halo Infinite Details:

Ross went on to say the team had some great learning moments over the course of development on the last three releases in the franchise. Those include the multiplayer situation in Halo 4 and the studio’s approach to REQ packs/free maps in Halo 5 multiplayer.

9to5Toys Take:

While Halo Infinite details are still hard to come by, at least we have a little bit better of an idea now. It will indeed be an all-new Halo experience and focus heavily on Master Chief. All things considered, the team would have to drastically part from the usual formula to mess it up for hardcore fans at this point.

While it’s hard to suggest battle royale for a storied franchise like this, 343 could pull it off. Providing it doesn’t eat into resources on the game proper, including some kind of battle royale mode (even if it is DLC after the fact) could work really well in the Halo universe.

Ross said we will have to wait until E3 2019 to get a full dose of new Halo Infinite details. It’s going to be a long 4 month wait for eager fans, but that also means the game could very well hit this year. This will be the game’s second E3 showing and it typically releases in the busy fall launch window. Think September through November. And with a full reveal expected this summer, that could very well be the case. We have heard word of a beta program hitting ahead of the launch, so you might very well get your hands on it ahead of the release window.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Games/Apps Guide for all of the best deals, news stories and all things Halo.