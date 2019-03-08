Score a cert. refurbished iPhone 6/Plus for your kids from $120 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6/Plus in all colorwares starting at $119.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You can step up to the 64GB model for $145 or if you prefer the larger screen size, can grab the iPhone 6 Plus from $180. Today’s offer is $20 less than our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen overall. Both AT&T and T-Mobile customers will be able to add either of the discounted handsets to their plans, as well as any other GSM-based carrier. The iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, A8 64-bit chip, 8MP iSight camera, 1080p video and Touch ID. And what’s even better is that it runs the latest software, iOS 12. Includes a 90-day warranty.

iPhone 6 features:

The 64-bit A8 chip delivers fast CPU and graphics performance. And the M8 motion coprocessor handles specific tasks to make iPhone 6 more power efficient. iOS 9 is full of enhancements you’ll appreciate every day. The more you do with iOS 9, the more you’ll wonder how you ever did without it. Put your finger on the Home button, and just like that your iPhone unlocks. Your fingerprint can also approve purchases from iTunes or the App Store.