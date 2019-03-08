PS4 Digital Flash Sale w/ titles from $6 or less: Mutant Year Zero, Don’t Starve, more

Mar. 8th 2019

0

Sony has now launched a Flash Sale via PSN. As usual, we are seeing some great digital deals you can download without leaving the couch. Some highlights from today’s sale include a rare offer on Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden as well as titles like Don’t Starve Together and more. We still have some digital PSN deals right here including Hitman GO and Rise of the Tomb Raider, but be sure to head below for some picks from today’s sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

You can still grab Sony’s PlayStation Classic console for $40 shipped (33% off) and there are loads of notable PS4 deals in this morning’s roundup.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical adventure game combining turn-based combat with real-time exploration, story, stealth, and strategy. Explore a post-human Earth where mankind has been eradicated by climate change, nuclear war, and pandemics. Will your team of mutants survive the Zone? Jump between real-time exploration and a deep, tactical combat system at will.

