PS4 Digital Flash Sale w/ titles from $6 or less: Mutant Year Zero, Don’t Starve, more

Sony has now launched a Flash Sale via PSN. As usual, we are seeing some great digital deals you can download without leaving the couch. Some highlights from today’s sale include a rare offer on Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden as well as titles like Don’t Starve Together and more. We still have some digital PSN deals right here including Hitman GO and Rise of the Tomb Raider, but be sure to head below for some picks from today’s sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

You can still grab Sony’s PlayStation Classic console for $40 shipped (33% off) and there are loads of notable PS4 deals in this morning’s roundup.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden: