PS4 digital game sale from $1.50: Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman GO, Secret of Mana, more

Sony has now launched Ubisoft and Square Enix sales via PSN. As usual, we are seeing a number of notable digital deals, most of which do not require a PS Plus subscription. Although there a couple (mainly the Ubisoft titles) that will require one to get the lowest possible price. These digital sales can be great for your back catalog, not to mention you don’t have to leave the house to get them. Today’s deals are highlighted by Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman GO, Secret of Mana and more starting from just $1.50. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals and down below for some top picks from the PSN sales.
Top Picks from the Sales:
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $12 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition $33 (Reg. $100)
- Hitman GO: Definitive $1.50 (Reg. $8)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $11)
- I Am Setsuna $20 (Reg. $40)
- Secret of Mana $24 (Reg. $40)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $9 (Reg. $40+)
It has been a busy day for PlayStation deals. You can extend your PlayStation Plus subscription by 1-year for $43 shipped today (Reg. $60), Sony’s PlayStation Classic is still $40 and PlayStation 4 Pro bundles are starting from $354 shipped (Reg. $400).
Rise of the Tomb Raider:
In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft becomes more than a survivor as she embarks on her first Tomb Raiding expedition to the most treacherous and remote regions of Siberia.
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is PS4™ Pro Enhanced and offers three modes to customize your gaming experience: 4K Resolution for unprecedented fidelity, High Framerate for even smoother gameplay, or Enriched Visuals for the lushest and most realistic graphics possible.