PS4 digital game sale from $1.50: Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman GO, Secret of Mana, more

Sony has now launched Ubisoft and Square Enix sales via PSN. As usual, we are seeing a number of notable digital deals, most of which do not require a PS Plus subscription. Although there a couple (mainly the Ubisoft titles) that will require one to get the lowest possible price. These digital sales can be great for your back catalog, not to mention you don’t have to leave the house to get them. Today’s deals are highlighted by Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman GO, Secret of Mana and more starting from just $1.50. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals and down below for some top picks from the PSN sales.

Top Picks from the Sales:

It has been a busy day for PlayStation deals. You can extend your PlayStation Plus subscription by 1-year for $43 shipped today (Reg. $60), Sony’s PlayStation Classic is still $40 and PlayStation 4 Pro bundles are starting from $354 shipped (Reg. $400).

Rise of the Tomb Raider: