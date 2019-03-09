Green water has never tasted this good: LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is $10 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s between $5-$8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With its ability to kill 99.999999% (that’s a lot of nines) of waterborne bacteria, LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter will have you ready to drink from questionable water sources just like the rest of them. Its 1,000 gallon lifespan will last through tons of future camping trips, hikes, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d like to put green water in a bottle first, pick up a $9 Nalgene Water Bottle and you’ll be all set. These bottles are super strong. In fact, when I got my first Nalgene I tried running it over with my car and it didn’t even crack. Now tell me your current water bottles can withstand that. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features: