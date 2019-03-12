Macy’s Men’s Boot Event offers deals from $24: Sorel, Cole Haan, Clarks, Steve Madden, more

Macy’s takes 60%-70% off men’s dress shoes, sneakers and boots including top brands like Clarks, Cole Haan and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The Cole Haan Zero Grand Hiker Boots are stylish, on-trend and on sale for $120, which is down from their original rate of $300 and the lowest we’ve seen. They feature a waterproof exterior and a padded collar for additional comfort. If you’re looking for a dressier boot, the Kenneth Cole Casino Chukka Boots are on sale for $40 and are versatile to wear with jeans, khakis and more. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Alfani Adam Cap Toe Oxford $24 (Orig. $60)
- Steve Madden Jonnie Boots $30 (Orig. $115)
- Cole Haan Zero Grand Hiker Boots $120 (Orig. $300)
- Sorel Sport Hiker Boots $60 (Orig. $150)
- Kenneth Cole Casino Chukka Boots $40 (Orig. $110)
- Cole Haan Pinch Friday Loafer $100 (Orig. $130)
- Clarks Corduroy Bushacre Chukka Boots $40 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
