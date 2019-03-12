Check your blood pressure & sync w/ Alexa or your iPhone for $51 (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is offering the Omron 7 Series Bluetooth Wireless Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor for $50.95 shipped. Regularly $75 direct from Omron, it’s normally closer to $60 at Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve tracked since mid-2017 and is the best available. If you’re having to keep up with your blood pressure, this Bluetooth-enabled wireless monitor is also compatible with Alexa, making a boring routine more interesting. Plus, it sports 100 memory records built-in so you can flip back through your blood pressure history on the device itself. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
If you don’t need the wireless capabilities, this model is just $30 shipped at Amazon and will still help you stay up-to-date on your blood pressure.
Omron 7 Series Blood Pressure Monitor features:
- No. 1 doctor and pharmacist recommended brand and #1 selling Manufacturer of Blood Pressure Monitors for 40 years
- Manage and track up to 100 readings on your blood pressure monitor and unlimited readings on your smartphone with Omron’s free iOS and Android applications (works with select iOS and Android devices, visit OmronHealthcare.com/connect for a complete list of compatible devices)
- Tested and validated for accuracy the same as all Omron upper arm blood pressure monitors
- Features: Bluetooth Smart Connectivity, Heart Zone Guidance, Irregular Heartbeat Detector, Advanced Averaging, Ultra Silent Inflation, Blood Pressure Level Indicator Bar. 100 Memory storage on the device, unlimited storage of readings on the application
- Includes: unit, storage case, 2 AAA batteries, instruction manual, quick start guide