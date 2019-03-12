Check your blood pressure & sync w/ Alexa or your iPhone for $51 (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is offering the Omron 7 Series Bluetooth Wireless Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor for $50.95 shipped. Regularly $75 direct from Omron, it’s normally closer to $60 at Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve tracked since mid-2017 and is the best available. If you’re having to keep up with your blood pressure, this Bluetooth-enabled wireless monitor is also compatible with Alexa, making a boring routine more interesting. Plus, it sports 100 memory records built-in so you can flip back through your blood pressure history on the device itself. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

If you don’t need the wireless capabilities, this model is just $30 shipped at Amazon and will still help you stay up-to-date on your blood pressure.

Omron 7 Series Blood Pressure Monitor features: