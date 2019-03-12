The Philips Hue White LED Bulb grows your smart lighting setup for just $10 Prime shipped (33% off)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb for $10 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $15 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 33% discount. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over a year, and comes within $0.01 of the all-time low. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa and more. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for $10 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
We’re also seeing many of the other Philips Hue light bulbs on sale. Both the A19 Multicolor and 40W Candle Bulbs are on sale for $40 each, while the BR10 style is down to $37. All three normally sell for $50, for comparison.
Looking to fill your Siri-centric smart home with some new HomeKit smart plugs? A. variety of Leviton smart home gear is on sale from $36.
Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:
Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more https://t.co/Ek6wxMJMfw by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/7AfiG8ZNeD
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) June 14, 2018