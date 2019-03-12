The Philips Hue White LED Bulb grows your smart lighting setup for just $10 Prime shipped (33% off)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb for $10 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $15 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 33% discount. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over a year, and comes within $0.01 of the all-time low. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa and more. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for $10 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

We’re also seeing many of the other Philips Hue light bulbs on sale. Both the A19 Multicolor and 40W Candle Bulbs are on sale for $40 each, while the BR10 style is down to $37. All three normally sell for $50, for comparison.

Looking to fill your Siri-centric smart home with some new HomeKit smart plugs? A. variety of Leviton smart home gear is on sale from $36.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.