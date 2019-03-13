Keep your console cool while charging a pair of DualShocks w/ this PS4 Stand for $13 (25% off)

Pecham US (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vertical PS4 Stand with Dual Controller Charger for $12.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to use code G5JKGAV4 at checkout. Regularly $18, this is about $5 off the regular listing and the best price we can find. Along with the dual charger ports, this stand features a cooling fan to keep your console from overheating during long play sessions as well as 3 additional USB 3.0 ports. Just note this stand is only for the original PS4 and PS4 Slim, not the Pro model. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you will find some no-name models for less than today’s deal, most dual PS4 controller chargers (without the stand and cooling fan) go for even more than $13. For comparison, the popular PowerA charger carries a $16 price tag while the AmazonBasics option goes for $14 Prime shipped.

We also have PlayStation Classic for $37 and Fortnite cross-platform support has now arrived on PlayStation.

Pecham Vertical PS4 Stand with Dual Controller Charger: