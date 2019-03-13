Keep your console cool while charging a pair of DualShocks w/ this PS4 Stand for $13 (25% off)

Pecham US (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vertical PS4 Stand with Dual Controller Charger for $12.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to use code G5JKGAV4 at checkout. Regularly $18, this is about $5 off the regular listing and the best price we can find. Along with the dual charger ports, this stand features a cooling fan to keep your console from overheating during long play sessions as well as 3 additional USB 3.0 ports. Just note this stand is only for the original PS4 and PS4 Slim, not the Pro model. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.
While you will find some no-name models for less than today’s deal, most dual PS4 controller chargers (without the stand and cooling fan) go for even more than $13. For comparison, the popular PowerA charger carries a $16 price tag while the AmazonBasics option goes for $14 Prime shipped.
We also have PlayStation Classic for $37 and Fortnite cross-platform support has now arrived on PlayStation.
Pecham Vertical PS4 Stand with Dual Controller Charger:
- [All-In-One] PS4 / PS4 Slim Console Vertical Stand + Two Cooling Fans + Controller Charging Docks + Three Additional HUB Ports
- [Dual Cooling Fans] This vertical stand has 2 built-in fans to dissipate heat from your PlayStation 4 / Slim Console keeping it working functionality. No need to worry about your PS4 / PS4 Slim overheating and burning your table from long hours of game playing
- [Dual Charging Station] The stand has 2 slots for holding the controllers when you are not using them or when they are being charged. You can charge your DualShock controllers simultaneously, saving your time when need to charge the controllers