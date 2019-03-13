If you own both a gaming PC and an Xbox One, I’m sure you’ve had the thought of “I wish I could just chill on the couch and enjoy a relaxing gaming session” instead of sitting at your desk. Sure, 144Hz monitors and a keyboard/mouse are nice, but sometimes it’s best to set those things aside and enjoy games on the big screen. In an update to its Wireless Display app, Microsoft now allows you to play Steam and other PC games on Xbox One.

This is on the heels of Halo: The Master Chief Collection being announced for PC via Steam, and is a welcomed update to the company’s console. How does this all work? Keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Play PC games on Xbox One

The Wireless Display app just received an update that allows you to use your Xbox controller as a mouse and keyboard (should you have the chat pad) on your PC. This means that you can easily command your desktop to play your favorite PC game with your Xbox controller. But, it also means you’ll be able to do things like control presentations and more.

Starting to use this feature is quite easy. Just make sure the app is installed, and then hit the Windows key + P on your computer and viola, you can cast content to your Xbox. You’ll just need to make sure both devices are on the same network.

Since the update allows controllers to be used as a keyboard and mouse, it also maps your controller’s buttons to gameplay functionality. This lets users enjoy their favorite PC titles in your living room like never before.

You can project (and control) just about any content from your PC. Whether you’re wanting to show a spreadsheet or presentation to your office or watch some home movies, this works great. Just remember, protected content like Hulu or Netflix will not be able to be sent through the app.

Controller, yes. Keyboard, no.

There is no dedicated keyboard and mouse support for this, as of right now. So, if you’re thinking that you can still be a keyboard warrior, but just from your couch now, it won’t work, quite yet. Hopefully, the update for keyboard and mouse support will come sooner rather than later, though it’s currently at the developer’s discretion whether or not to support it.

The Wireless Display app uses a Miracast connection between your Xbox and PC to display the content and allow you to enjoy your favorite games from the couch. This is currently the best way to play PC games in the living room, short of putting your computer next to your entertainment center. Are you going to enjoy gaming on the couch? Let us know what you think of Microsoft’s latest endeavors in the comments below.

Via The Verge