If you owned an original Xbox, chances are you got hooked on Microsoft’s award-winning Halo franchise. I fell in love with the game early on and really enjoyed playing it for hours on ends with friends. You remember, back when people played split screen games where you shared the screen with four friends instead of playing online and having the entire screen to yourselves? It was the best of times. Now, you can relive your childhood through Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but on PC instead of Xbox.
Microsoft will be launching this collection of all Halo games, Halo: Reach included, on both the Microsoft Store and Steam. You read that right, Microsoft is releasing its Halo collection on Steam this time around, which would mark this as a first for the company.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been available on Xbox One for quite a while, though it didn’t include Halo: Reach as its PC counterpart will. Halo on the PC has always been something that gamers have wanted, and Microsoft never really delivered, though this will change all of that.
According to the announcement, the release “will happen in stages with each title releasing one by one over time -– giving the development teams the ability to ensure each one is right, while giving players a chance to jump in right away, rather than having to wait for the entire suite of games to be completed.” This means that you won’t get all of the games at one time, you’ll get each one in chronological order in the absolute best way that Microsoft can release them. This not only lets you enjoy the saga as it was designed but gives you the option to play sooner, instead of waiting for all titles to be finished.
The release schedule will start with Halo: Reach, as it’s the beginning of Master Chief’s saga, and will follow as Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and finish with Halo 4.
One thing that Microsoft and 343 Industries say will happen with this staged rollout is that “…each game will evolve and grow over time with community input.” The games will be available in up to 4K HDR depending on the title, which is a welcomed feature by PC gamers around the world.
The landing page for Halo: The Master Chief Collection is already live on Steam, though the Microsoft Store page is yet to be found. We don’t have a pricing layout yet for the individual games or entire collection but expect more information to come out soon.
