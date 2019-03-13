Best-in-class ANC await w/ Sony’s WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: $284 (Reg. $350)

ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $283.95 shipped when promo code PRO51 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be signed into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $350 at retailers like B&H and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Learn more here.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

