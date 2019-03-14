Acer Amazon Gold Box from just $10: laptops, monitors, mice, gaming accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on Acer gear. Prices start from just $9.99 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid reviews on just about everything in the sale. We have a number of notable price drops and Amazon lows on Acer laptops, monitors, gaming accessories, mice, backpacks and much more. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Acer Aspire E 15 15.6-inch Laptop $530 (Reg. $600)
- Intel Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB
- Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible $230 (Reg. $276+)
- Intel Celeron N3150/4GB/32GB
- Acer 24-Inch Full HD Widescreen Monitor $160 (Reg. $200)
- Acer Predator Cestus RGB Gaming Mouse $75 (Reg. $100)
- Acer Predator Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $100 (Reg. $135)
- Acer 3-in-1 Backpack $28 (Reg. $35)
- And many more…
We also have LucidSound’s LS31 Xbox One/PS4 headset for $78.50 (Reg. $140), Sabrent’s lightning-fast NVMe SSDs (perfect upgrade to any gaming PC) from $40 and Razer’s Esports-endorsed Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset is now $55 (Reg. $80).
Acer 24-Inch Full HD Widescreen Monitor:
- The 1920 x 1080 resolution of this LED monitor delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for advanced 1080p Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity applications
- Rapid 1ms response time reduces deviations in transition time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to your movies and games
- With VGA, DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display