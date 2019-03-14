Acer’s 15-inch laptop includes 1-year of Microsoft Office for $380 (Reg. $480), more

- Mar. 14th 2019 3:18 pm ET

From $380
0

Amazon currently offers the Acer Aspire E 15-inch Laptop with 2.2GHz i3/6GB/1TB and 1-year of Office Home and Student for $379.98 shipped. This is a $100 price drop on the bundle and saves you nearly $60 off buying the laptop and Office separately with current discounted prices. If you’re in the market for a new computer, this laptop sports a dual-core i3 processor and 1TB of storage, which is plenty for the average user. Plus, you’ll score a year of Microsoft Office with your purchase, making it the perfect starter machine for a student. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other computer sales:

Acer Aspire E 15-inch Laptop features:

  • 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor (Up to 3.4GHz)
  • 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-lit Display
  • 6GB Dual Channel Memory, 1TB HDD & 8X DVD
  • Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | 1 device one-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac.
  • System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS.
  • Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Plus, OneNote for Windows 10.
From $380

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best PC Gaming Deals Ebay Acer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide