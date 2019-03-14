Acer’s 15-inch laptop includes 1-year of Microsoft Office for $380 (Reg. $480), more

Amazon currently offers the Acer Aspire E 15-inch Laptop with 2.2GHz i3/6GB/1TB and 1-year of Office Home and Student for $379.98 shipped. This is a $100 price drop on the bundle and saves you nearly $60 off buying the laptop and Office separately with current discounted prices. If you’re in the market for a new computer, this laptop sports a dual-core i3 processor and 1TB of storage, which is plenty for the average user. Plus, you’ll score a year of Microsoft Office with your purchase, making it the perfect starter machine for a student. Rated 3.6/5 stars.
Acer Aspire E 15-inch Laptop features:
- 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor (Up to 3.4GHz)
- 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-lit Display
- 6GB Dual Channel Memory, 1TB HDD & 8X DVD
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | 1 device one-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac.
- System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS.
- Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Plus, OneNote for Windows 10.