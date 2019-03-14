Add the Infinity Dungeon RPG to your iOS library for FREE today (Reg. $2)

- Mar. 14th 2019 1:52 pm ET

0

Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP for iOS is now FREE. This dungeon crawling RPG is regularly $2 but can now be added to your iOS game library for nothing. The VIP version of the game features “MP Regeneration Speed Boost” and a “Max MP Boost” as well as all of the hidden dungeons, special attacks and magic you could ask for. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 140 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP: FREE (Reg. $2)

Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP:

Conquer the dungeon with special attacks and magic and become rich! Start super-fun & original free rpg game.

THRILLING ENEMIES & MAGICAL FANTASY WORLD

Tons of exciting enemies and dungeons in a fantasy world…

Witty dialogues, engaging story… and a twist!

Endless gold… This is fantasy magic adventure in a real sense of the word.

