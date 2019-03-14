Add the Infinity Dungeon RPG to your iOS library for FREE today (Reg. $2)

Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP for iOS is now FREE. This dungeon crawling RPG is regularly $2 but can now be added to your iOS game library for nothing. The VIP version of the game features “MP Regeneration Speed Boost” and a “Max MP Boost” as well as all of the hidden dungeons, special attacks and magic you could ask for. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 140 gamers all-time. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We also still have the iLovecraft Collection for FREE as well as deals on a load of other immersive book apps right here. You’ll also find Pocket Anatomy matching its all-time low and the Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed at just $1 (Reg. $7).
iOS Universal: Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP: FREE (Reg. $2)
Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: REKT!, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, more
Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $48, Metro Exodus $48, more
Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP:
Conquer the dungeon with special attacks and magic and become rich! Start super-fun & original free rpg game.
THRILLING ENEMIES & MAGICAL FANTASY WORLD
Tons of exciting enemies and dungeons in a fantasy world…
Witty dialogues, engaging story… and a twist!
Endless gold… This is fantasy magic adventure in a real sense of the word.