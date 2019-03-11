iLovecraft Collection iOS/Android immersive book app now FREE + many more from $2

- Mar. 11th 2019 4:42 pm ET

0

The iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 immersive book app for iOS is now FREE. This is the first time the regularly $4 app has gone free since mid 2017. It is described as a collection of stories from the horror master himself, H.P. Lovecraft, that have been “lovingly and artistically enhanced with interaction, illustration, animation, FX, and OST.” More specifically, you’ll find 3 different stories, over 180 illustrations and 50 animations spread across 60 interactive pages. Also available on Android as well, this 4+ star rated app isn’t alone, we also have a series of other iClassics interactive book apps on sale down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It has been a busy start to the week for iOS price drops. Ticket to Ride, Pocket Anatomy and Severed all saw big tine discounts this morning. And that’s on top of the rest of today’s best price drops.

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1FREE (Reg. $4)

Android: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading$2 (Reg. $4)

Android: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading$2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

Android: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

Android: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

Android: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe$2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes$2 (Reg. $4)

Android: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes$2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ticket to Ride, iPoe Vol. 1-3, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Titanfall 2 $5, more

iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1:

From the producers of the acclaimed iPoe Collection, in this Immersive Entertainment volume, iClassics Productions pulls together a superb collection of tales from horror master H.P. Lovecraft.

In this innovative Immersive Entertainment app, a fine selection of horror tales is lovingly and artistically enhanced with interaction, illustration, animation, FX, and OST.

This immersive experience includes three masterpieces from the literary legend, including Dagon, The Hound and The Window.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store iClassics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard