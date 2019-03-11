Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)

Former Apple iPad Game of the Year and Design Award recipient, Severed, is now on sale for just $1. The regularly $7 iOS game only goes on sale a handful of times per year and this is the lowest we have ever tracked on the App Store. Players take on the role of a “one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family.” You’ll find branching paths, dungeon exploration, puzzle solving and an immersive combat system. Rated 4+ stars form over 2,000 gamers all-time, More details below.

Severed:

Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.

Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.

Award-Winning Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the haunting original score from Juno- and Polaris-nominated band YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN, featuring Pantayo.

