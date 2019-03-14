Assemble the 1,100-piece LEGO BB-8 at a new all-time low of $58 (Reg. $100), more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars BB-8 (75187) Kit for $58.33 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a $42 discount from the going rate, is $12 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 1,100-piece set measures up to nearly a foot tall and does a fantastic job recreating its on-screen inspiration from the Sequel Era Star Wars films. Check out our hands-on review to see a more in-depth report on how the brick-built droid stacks up. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

If you’re looking for another kit to assemble alongside BB-8, the LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans.

LEGO Star Wars BB-8 features:

  • Features authentic detailing, and wheel-activated rotating head and opening hatch with non-functioning welding torch
  • Also includes a display stand, decorative fact plaque and a small BB-8 figure
  • BB-8 model does not roll
  • B-8 without stand measures over 9in (25cm) high and 5in (15cm) wide
  • Display stand measures over 10in (26cm) long

