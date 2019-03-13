Withings’ $80 Sleep Tracking Pad monitors your heart rate, can now detect sleep apnea (20% off)

Amazon offers the Withings Nokia Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.97 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that saves you 20%, matches our previous mention and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. Withings’ sleep tracker fits underneath your mattress and monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate and more. It also just recently received an update that adds sleep apnea detection into the mix. It carries a 4+ star rating from 70% of customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

Those who vibe more with a wrist-mounted sleep tracker will want to check out the Fitbit Flex 2. It monitors heart rate and gets around 5 days of battery life to boot.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

Advanced sleep tracking – Monitor sleep cycles, analyze heart rate and detect snoring.

Sleep quality – Everyday the Withings Health Mate app provides a Sleep Score to show what a good night’s sleep looks like and how you can improve.

Home automation scenarios – Withings Sleep is a sensor that can act as a switch to control lights, music and more.