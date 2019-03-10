Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped

Amazon is currently offering Apple Watch Series 3 38mm on sale for $199 shipped. Step up to the 42mm model for $229. Both options are also available at Best Buy. That’s good for an $80 discount in both cases, with each of today’s offers beating our previous mentions. Apple Watch Series 3 is headlined by a swimproof design, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, heart rate monitoring and more. If you don’t need ECG or other features from the latest Apple Watch, then this is a solid way to save even more.

A perfect way to make use of your savings here is by picking up an extra band for your new Apple Watch. Whether a Milanese Loop is your style, or you prefer leather, Amazon has some great options that start around $6.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: