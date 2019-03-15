When Battlefield V was announced nearly a year ago, one of the most-anticipated features was a promised Battle Royale mode. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that DICE would cash in on the popular winner-takes-all trend that has been dominating the gaming cycle over the last two years. Instead, we’ve had to wait patiently for its arrival. That wait is over as the Battlefield V Battle Royale mode is officially slated to hit consoles on March 25th.

Yesterday, DICE released a teaser trailer and a few additional details on the mode that Battlefield gamers have been waiting for. Head below for more.

Battlefield V Battle Royale: What we know

The much-anticipated Battlefield V Battle Royale mode is expected to arrive on consoles Monday, March 25th as an update. In typical Conquest-mode fashion, there will be 64 players per round and gameplay will take place on the largest Battlefield map to date: Halvoy.

While there will be plenty of familiar aspects for frequent Battlefield gamers, there will be some new features as well. Like other Battle Royale modes you’ll be dropped in with your cohorts and must quickly scramble for gear of different levels of effectiveness. As the game progresses, you’ll be pushed closer together, a tactic we’re familiar with from Fortnite and PUBG.

Based on the trailer, you can expect all of the typical Battle Royale action. One interesting tidbit is that it appears DICE has added some new features here, including a tractor that you can drive around delivering artillery to your partners.

Full Battlefield V Battle Royale experience coming later

While there will be plenty of Battlefield V Battle Royale action to enjoy on March 25th, the full game mode will not be available until later. At launch you’ll be able to play in four play squads or as an individual but duos is slated for launch at another time. DICE is expected to supply another update in April with additional functionality including the two-player mode.

9to5Toys’ Take

Is it too little too late for Battlefield? It seems like they would’ve been suited to release the Battle Royale mode at launch, but I guess better late than never is good. I’m a huge Battlefield fan personally but the series hasn’t clicked as well for me over the last few years. Battlefield 4 remains my favorite with quick load times and team play. The latest rendition has been fun, but at times feels entirely overly-complicated. That said, I’m pumped to try Battlefield V Battle Royale and see DICE’s take on the popular game mode.