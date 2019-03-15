Let the DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vac do the work for you, now $160 (Reg. up to $230)

- Mar. 15th 2019 1:16 pm ET

ECOVACS ROBOTICS (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering its DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 shipped. Be sure to use code ECOVACSN79S at checkout. Regularly between $180 and $230 or so, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Features here include 3 cleaning modes, 120 minutes of battery life, auto-return charging and an easy-to-empty dustbin. We found it to be a solid option in our hands-on review and it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also have Anker’s RoboVac 11c Robotic Vacuum at $200 (Reg. $290), which is specifically designed for pet hair. And be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Eufy RoboVac 30C right here.

DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Max Mode Cleaning: Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.
  • Smart App & Voice Controls: Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts
  • Auto-Clean + 3 Specialized Cleaning Modes: Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.

