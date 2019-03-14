Don’t pay full price on Xbox Live Gold extensions, here’s 1-year for $40 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold Memberships for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Xbox Live Gold brings online play, access to free games every month, deep deals on the Xbox marketplace and more. Today’s offer is great for first-time subscribers and for those of us looking for an extension on an existing sub at a discount. Head below for more details.

Microsoft is now allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One and Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC. Oh, and you can now download Crackdown 2 for FREE on Xbox One and Turtle Rock Studios is Back 4 Blood with its new Left 4 Dead spiritual successor.

Xbox Live Gold: