Grab an Xbox One X/S at up to $220+ off: NBA 2K19, PUBG, Elite Controller bundle, more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle for $339.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the regular $500 listing and the best price we can find on an Xbox One X bundle with a game attached. The best Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at about $400. Considering how much of a discount we’re looking at today, this is great opportunity to upgrade your Xbox setup with 4K and HDR with a free game attached. However, we also have some notable Xbox bundle deals down below including a White Elite Controller option at as much as $220+ off.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Xbox One Bundle Deals:

And remember, don’t pay full price on Xbox Live Gold extensions. Here’s 1 year for $40 (Reg. $60). Sennheiser’s GAME ONE Multi-platform Gaming Headset is down to $115 shipped and Razer debuted new gaming gear aimed squarely at thrifty consumers yesterday.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle: