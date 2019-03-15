Grab an Xbox One X/S at up to $220+ off: NBA 2K19, PUBG, Elite Controller bundle, more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle for $339.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the regular $500 listing and the best price we can find on an Xbox One X bundle with a game attached. The best Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at about $400. Considering how much of a discount we’re looking at today, this is great opportunity to upgrade your Xbox setup with 4K and HDR with a free game attached. However, we also have some notable Xbox bundle deals down below including a White Elite Controller option at as much as $220+ off.
More Xbox One Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One X 1TB Console $422 (about $228 off)
- Plus the White Elite Controller
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG $340 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console $180 (Up to $300 value)
And remember, don’t pay full price on Xbox Live Gold extensions. Here’s 1 year for $40 (Reg. $60). Sennheiser’s GAME ONE Multi-platform Gaming Headset is down to $115 shipped and Razer debuted new gaming gear aimed squarely at thrifty consumers yesterday.
Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle:
Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR
Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass