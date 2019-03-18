Perfect your swing with the AmazonBasics Portable Golf Net from $44 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 7-foot by 7-foot Portable Driving Practice Golf Net for $44.05 shipped. Regularly $85, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this item. Now that the weather is getting nicer, it’s time to work on that golf swing. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this net easily folds down for storage. A carry bag is also included so you can bring your golf training on the go if needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars, although reviews here are light. However, AmazonBasics products are generally well-received. Head below for more sizes on sale.
More discounted golf nets:
- 8-foot by 8-foot: $56 (Reg. $74)
- 10-foot by 7-foot: $53 (Reg. $100)
AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf net:
- Golf net with large hitting area allows for safe golf-swing practice; suitable for indoor/outdoor use
- Durable hitting net catches balls and stores them neatly at the base for handy, time-saving retrieval
- Sturdy, yet lightweight design made of metal and fiberglass; conveniently portable for anywhere/anytime practice
- Quick, easy set-up/take-down; includes 4 metal stakes and a carry bag for storage or transport