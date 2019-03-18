Perfect your swing with the AmazonBasics Portable Golf Net from $44 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 7-foot by 7-foot Portable Driving Practice Golf Net for $44.05 shipped. Regularly $85, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked for this item. Now that the weather is getting nicer, it’s time to work on that golf swing. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this net easily folds down for storage. A carry bag is also included so you can bring your golf training on the go if needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars, although reviews here are light. However, AmazonBasics products are generally well-received. Head below for more sizes on sale.

AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf net: