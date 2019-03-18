Build Nintendo’s Labo Variety and Robot Kits at one of the best prices we’ve seen: $85 (Reg. $130)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Labo Variety and Robot Kits for $84.99 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into a Rakuten account to lock in the savings. Normally purchasing both Labo sets would run you $130, with the Variety Kit fetching $70 and Robot Kit selling for $60. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $15. Nintendo Labo lets you build and customize your own Switch accessories out of cardboard. This bundle includes both of the original kits, which include an interactive robot suit, piano, motorbike and more. Both carry 4.6/5 star ratings from hundreds of Best Buy shoppers, and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Don’t forget to check out the upcoming Labo VR Kit, which brings virtual reality to the Nintendo Switch.

Labo Variety Kit features:

Make two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Fishing Rod, a Motorbike, a House, and a Piano using engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets and fun, interactive instructions. Then, Play! Steer the RC Car, reel in fish from the ocean, drive your Motorbike, interact with a creature in the House, and play tunes on the Piano. Then, discover how it all comes to life with Nintendo Switch™ technology and, in Toy-Con Garage, invent new ways to play!

Labo Robot Kit features:

Make a Toy-Con Robot suit…to become a robot in the game! Fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets by following interactive instructions and then suit up to get playing. Wreck in-game environments and beat challenges to unlock powerful abilities.