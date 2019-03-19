CORSAIR’s $130 K63 Mechanical Keyboard & Lapboard brings gaming to the couch (Save $30)

- Mar. 19th 2019 4:48 pm ET

Get this deal
$160 $130
0

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same price. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard lets you play your favorite titles on the big screen. It’s a perfect accessory for your couch gaming setup and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz as well as over USB as a wired option. Plus, you’ll get up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 210 customers.

In search of a gaming mouse to complete the new couch gaming setup? Look no further than the SteelSeries’ Rival Gaming Mouse. At $23, it’s a great way to put your savings to use.

CORSAIR just recently unveiled a more lightweight take on the couch keyboard, with the K83 Wireless hybrid Keyboard. It touts a built-in trackpad, joystick and more and a lower price point than the K63 Mechanical variant.

CORSAIR K63 Mechanical Keyboard & Lapboard features:

  • Bring a true desktop caliber gaming experience wirelessly to your living room with the K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard and Gaming Lapboard featuring a full-sized cloth mouse pad
  • Lightweight and portable for quick and easy travel between rooms. Wireless connectivity: bluetooth 4.2 + LE, Windows 8 or 10 required for Bluetooth connectivity
  • Memory foam cushion and built-in wrist rest provide hours of comfort and support
  • Removable K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard effortlessly snaps in and out of the lapboard while the cloth surface mouse pad stays secure and is easy to replace

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$160 $130

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go