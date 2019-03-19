CORSAIR’s $130 K63 Mechanical Keyboard & Lapboard brings gaming to the couch (Save $30)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same price. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard lets you play your favorite titles on the big screen. It’s a perfect accessory for your couch gaming setup and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz as well as over USB as a wired option. Plus, you’ll get up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 210 customers.

In search of a gaming mouse to complete the new couch gaming setup? Look no further than the SteelSeries’ Rival Gaming Mouse. At $23, it’s a great way to put your savings to use.

CORSAIR just recently unveiled a more lightweight take on the couch keyboard, with the K83 Wireless hybrid Keyboard. It touts a built-in trackpad, joystick and more and a lower price point than the K63 Mechanical variant.

CORSAIR K63 Mechanical Keyboard & Lapboard features:

Bring a true desktop caliber gaming experience wirelessly to your living room with the K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard and Gaming Lapboard featuring a full-sized cloth mouse pad

Lightweight and portable for quick and easy travel between rooms. Wireless connectivity: bluetooth 4.2 + LE, Windows 8 or 10 required for Bluetooth connectivity

Memory foam cushion and built-in wrist rest provide hours of comfort and support

Removable K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard effortlessly snaps in and out of the lapboard while the cloth surface mouse pad stays secure and is easy to replace

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!