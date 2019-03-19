Essential Switch games from $41: Smash Bros., Donkey Kong, Mario Tennis, Splatoon 2, more

Rakuten is offering some solid deals on first-party Nintendo Switch games from just $41. Regularly up to $60 or so, you’ll find titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces and more. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout to redeem all of the deals. Hit up our most recent games roundup for more Switch game deals and head down below for today’s offers.
Today’s Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $41 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $41 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:
Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! Fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series ever! Ultimate lets up to eight players square off in action-packed battles that are all about smashing beloved video game characters off the screen.