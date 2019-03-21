Back in January we first got a look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Sets. Today LEGO is expanding the lineup with a sixth impending release, this time capturing the likeness of an iconic Sith Lord. In preparation of the Star Wars Celebration next month, we’re now getting a glimpse at the new 330-piece LEGO Darth Vader Bust. Head below for a closer look.

Some of the first LEGO Star Wars sets released took the form of massive brick-built busts of iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away. Today’s unveiling takes a similar approach, but in a more compact size. At 329 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Darth Vader Bust recreates the galaxy’s most fearsome villain in a desk-worthy package.

LEGO Darth Vader Bust pricing and availability:

So far LEGO has yet to announce a price tag for its latest release. We do know that the kit will initially be available at the Star Wars Celebration next month in Chicago. The LEGO Darth Vader Bust will also be coming to store shelves at Target. With its part count, I wouldn’t surprised to see the set retail for anywhere from $40 to $50. Odds are it’ll be on the higher end of that range, as LEGO Star Wars sets are usually on the pricier side compared to non-licensed properties.

The build does an overall solid job at capturing Darth Vader’s image. Though thanks to the smaller part count, a lot of details have been left out. The iconic triangle respirator and slopped helmet design are present, but it is a little blocky. Of course because we’re talking about LEGO bricks here, that’s to be expected. But some may be underwhelmed by the creation’s appearance.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With as much LEGO news as we’ve received this week, the last thing that I would have seen coming is yet another 20th Anniversary Set. It’s a surprise, sure, but a welcome one for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. Hopefully the appearance of this set means that the other 20th Anniversary Sets can’t be far off. Regardless, the new LEGO Darth Vader Bust looks to be a must-have kit.

