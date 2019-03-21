TerraMaster’s $200 4-Bay NAS gives your media server an upgrade with a 48TB capacity (33% off)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the TerraMaster F4-220 Four-Bay Diskless NAS for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at Amazon, that’s good for a 33% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. TerraMaster’s Four-Bay NAS supports up to 48TB of storage and boasts 100MBps transfer speeds. Great for kickstarting a home media server, backing up important files and more, this NAS is a solid option, especially at this price. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 185 customers. With your savings grab some marked down Seagate drives

If you’re looking for a more capable NAS with less bays, we’ve found the Synology DS218play to be a compelling entry-level option for Time Machine backups and more. And don’t forget that we’re tracking some notable deals on WD’s easystore Desktop Hard Drives starting at $130 or 8TB.

TerraMaster F4-220 4-Bay Diskless NAS features:

TerraMaster F4-220 adopts Intel Celeron 2.41GHz dual core CPU (overclocked to 2.58GHz ) and is equipped with 2GB Ram with high operation efficiency, several tasks of simultaneous processing as well as file read/write speed of more than 100MB/S.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!