Expand your Mac’s storage with WD easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drives: 8TB $130 or 10TB bundle $200

This morning Best Buy kicked off its latest 3-day sale, and now we’re seeing another notable deal via its official eBay storefront. The WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive is discounted to $129.99 shipped and it’s also available from Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $180, that’s good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention. WD’s 8TB easystore features the company’s Red line of hard drives. They’re made for use in NAS and other storage systems, meaning you’re getting one of the most reliable drives on the market. Nearly 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re in need of a little bit more storage, you can currently score the WD easystore 10TB Hard Drive bundled with a 32GB Flash Drive for $199.99. That’s $100 off the usual price tag and comes within $30 of our previous mention for the all-time low. The higher capacity drive comes in at 50GB per dollar, while the 8TB model gets you about 61GB for your buck. If you’re looking to get the most storage out of a single drive, the WD 10TB easystore is an easy recommendation.

WD easystore 8TB Hard Drive features:

Keep data safe on this Western Digital hard drive. Its automatic backup software ensures your files are saved in case you forget, and its USB 3.0 interface allows transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. This Western Digital hard drive has an 8TB capacity to store your entire library.