The Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 bundle is $100 off today + more from $170

- Mar. 20th 2019 11:32 am ET

0

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Console Bundle for $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $300 price tag at Microsoft, $50+ below the best Amazon listings and the lowest total we can find. While we still have a standard Xbox One S without a game for $170, if you’re interested in Forza Horizon 4, today’s deal is a slightly better value considering the game goes for nearly $50 on its own. Head below for more details.

Amazon’s Gold Box is offering Xbox One Dual Controller Chargers down to $17.50 Prime shipped today (Reg. $26). Here are the new classic Konami game collections coming to Xbox One and learn how to sign up for the Halo Insider program.

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Console Bundle:

Forza Horizon 4 changes everything. Order the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle, White, 234-00552 and experience a shared open world where dynamic seasons change everything. Explore beautiful British scenery and collect over 450 cars including over 100 licensed manufacturers. Join team multiplayer for casual fun or ranked teams to take on the best in the world. Xbox One has over 1,300 great games including today’s blockbusters, 200 console exclusives, and 400 classics. 

