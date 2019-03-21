Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, Owlboy from $15, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $19.99. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, it is currently $30 over at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price we can find. You’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees at GameStop. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Owlboy, Splatoon 2, Diablo III, Overcooked and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $45 digital (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Matched at Amazon
- Owlboy $18 or $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Overcooked $2.50 (Reg. $15+) | CD Keys
- Fire Emblem Warriors $32(Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $40 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Diablo III: Eternal $30 or less w/ GCU (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Deluxe $40 (Reg. $100) | Microsoft
- Mafia III w/ Live Gold $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- XCOM 2 w/ Live Gold $15 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy