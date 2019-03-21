Give your space a modern look w/ this Zinus Square Table for $22 at Amazon (Save 40%)

- Mar. 21st 2019 2:24 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern 20-inch Square Table for $22.27 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Whether your night stand or coffee table is looking a bit old school, this universal table will bring a modern look and feel to your space. It’s built to withstand 100 pounds, making it a sturdy solution for holding books, electronics, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Slap a $14 Qi Charger on top and anyone with a recently-released phone will be able to charge without fiddling with cables. I have this exact charger and am thrilled to have found an option that foregoes placing a brand name on visible areas of the device.

Zinus Modern 20-inch Square Table features:

  • Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf
  • Easy to Assemble and fits in small spaces
  • Dimensions: 20″L x 20″W x 20″H with 100 lb. weight capacity
  • Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame
  • Rich brown wood grain finish is easy to clean
