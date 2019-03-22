Grab the Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa while it’s only $35 (Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa for $34.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This speaker originally sold for around $130 or so and is now $5 below our previous mention. For comparison sake, today’s offer is $5 above the best refurbished price we have tracked. This portable speaker with Alexa features up to 9 hours of battery life and 360-degree omni-directional audio. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Amazon branded-speaker or Alexa support don’t do anything for you, be sure to visit our previous Bluetooth speaker roundup where you’ll find deals on Sony and Marshall gear. Also, consider the OontZ Angle 3 at just $22 with a 4+ star rating from over 32,000 buyers.

Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker: