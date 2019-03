Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DNMXWBFW at checkout. Typically selling for $60, that’s good for a $23 discount, beats our previous mention by $8 and is a new all-time low. Touting three USB-A, Ethernet and HDMI ports alongside a 100W PD input, this hub brings back all of the I/O you may be missing from your new Mac. The hub’s aluminum enclosure offers added durability and rounds out the list of notable features. Nearly 500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports

Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps

USB-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors