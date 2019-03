Amazon is offering the Razor A Kick Scooter for $21.34 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate at retailers like Walmart and is within a buck or two of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Now that spring has officially arrived, it’s time to start thinking about outdoor activities. This foldable kick scooter is a great way to get started. It’s made from aircraft-grade aluminum and can support up to 143 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Like the kid in the photo, you should probably keep your noggin protected with a Razor Helmet for $20 (or something similar). Unlike many helmets out there, this one is not limited to one specific sport. It’s a multi-sport helmet made for biking, skating, and more.

