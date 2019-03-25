Reduce clutter and keep two PS4 controllers charged with this dock for just $6 (save 60%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Dual PS4 Controller Charging Dock for $6 shipped when coupon code OSB82EYV has been applied during checkout. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by a couple cents. Game controllers and power cables can easily clutter up a space. For this reason I’ve bought charging docks for all my console controllers. Grab this dock not only will you have a cleaner area, but you’ll also benefit from your controllers always being topped off and ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Would you like to keep all your charging gear out of sight? Have a look at our post covering how to build a charging station and learn to do just that. We cover which chargers to look for, make cabinet suggestions, and more.

Fosmon PS4 Controller Charging Dock features:

  • Fosmon’s dual PS4 controller charging station is a great option for fully charging your Dualshock 4 controllers in under 3 hours.
  • This PS4 controller charging station has built-in LED indicators to show the current status of your controller. Red means the controller is charging. Green shows the charging dock is idle and the controller is fully charged.

