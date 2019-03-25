J.Crew Factory’s 24-hour Flash Sale offers 50% off sitewide + 20% off your purchase

Today only, J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)

Get ready for warm weather with the men’s 9-inch Gramercy Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $20. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $50. These classic shorts can be easily dressed up or down and come in a variety of color options. Plus, this style is a J.Crew Factory best-seller. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: