J.Crew Factory’s 24-hour Flash Sale offers 50% off sitewide + 20% off your purchase

Today only, J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)
Get ready for warm weather with the men’s 9-inch Gramercy Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $20. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $50. These classic shorts can be easily dressed up or down and come in a variety of color options. Plus, this style is a J.Crew Factory best-seller. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Flex Washed Shirt in Plaid $22 (Orig. $55)
- Linen Shirt $24 (Orig. $60)
- Straight Fit Lightweight Drawstring Chino $26 (Orig. $65)
- 9-inch Gramercy Chino Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- Denim Trucker Jacket $47 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Striped Dress $32 (Orig. $80)
- Tie-Waist Pocket T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $30)
- Marled Jogger Sweatpants $20 (Orig. $50)
- Long-Sleeve Top $28 (Orig. $70)
- 9-inch High Rise Crop Jeans $32 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
