Rebuild the city in Gangs of Deadsville for iOS while it’s only $2 (Reg. $5), more

In Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, the “zombpocalypse” has “turned the world’s cities into graveyards and sent the few survivors into hiding. Now you must gather them up and restore civilization to a ruined city, one building at a time.” Regularly $5, you can now download it for $2. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this survival game. In fact, we also have a solid deal on the original title in the series as well down below. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,500 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll want to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops. And we also still have the new Alien Blackout game for iOS/Android at just $3 (Reg. $5). You can keep the kids busy with Dr. Panda Train and My Very Hungry Caterpillar for FREE right now.

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20 or less, Monster Hunter World $20, more

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville :