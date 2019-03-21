Keep the kids entertained with Dr. Panda Train on iOS/Android, now FREE (Reg. $4)

You can now download Dr. Panda Train for FREE on the App Store. The regularly $4 kids’ app is now available for nothing for the first time since July 2018. In fact, you can also grab it on Android for FREE via Google Play right now as well. Part of the popular Dr. Panda kids’ mobile apps collection, this one features three “huge” environments to explore. Your little ones will be “driving the train and loading cargo” or creating “stories when bringing passengers from one station to another.” It combines for a 4+ star rating from hundreds on both platforms. Head below for details and more app deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have the My Very Hungry Caterpillar augmented reality app for FREE on iOS (Reg. $3). But today’s deals aren’t just for the kids, that new Alien Blackout game for iOS/Android got its first decent price drop today and is now just $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Train: FREE (Reg. $4)

Android: Dr. Panda Train: FREE (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, Owlboy from $15, more

Dr. Panda Train: