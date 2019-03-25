Add 20 eye-catching succulents to your space at only $2 per plant (15% off)

Amazon offers the Plants for Pets Succulent Plants 20-pack for $39.91 shipped. Regularly $47, that’s $2 per plant and the best price we’ve tracked for this assortment. For further comparison, a 5-pack currently goes for $16, or just over $3 per plant. Succulents are an easy way to add some plant life into your space. They’re even perfect for anyone who may not have a green thumb, as they’re relatively low maintenance. A 30-day guarantee is included. Rated 4.3/5 stars,

Should you want to place your new plants in decorative pots, consider picking up this 7-piece Succulent Transplanting Tool Kit for $6. You can use this set for other small plants you may have in your space, too.

Plants for Pets Succulent Plants 20-pack: