TOMS Friends & Family Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 25% off sitewide

Ending today, the TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide with code FAM at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $59 or more. Revamp your look for spring with the men’s Chambray Classic Slides that are on sale for $41, which is down from the original rate of $55. Their slip-on design is convenient when heading out the door and this style features leather accents for a stylish look. These shoes are also versatile to wear with a variety of outfits and are available in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS Friends and Family Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chambray Classic Slides $41 (Orig. $55)
- Heritage Baja Slip-On Sneakers $37 (Orig. $50)
- Natural Textured Twill Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- Black Washed Canvas Oxford $60 (Orig. $80)
- Canvas Cupsole Boots $49 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- Natural Metallic Jute Sandal $45 (Orig. $60)
- Suede Ibiza Sandals $82 (Orig. $110)
- Nova Slip-On Espadrille $49 (Orig. $65)
- Oxford Monica Wedges $60 (Orig. $80)
- Traverler Sydney Sunglasses $51 (Orig. $68)
Cole Haan End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off dress shoes, boots & more + free shipping https://t.co/p2V4qxZyYv by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/0de3TRxZ35
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 25, 2019