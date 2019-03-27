Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds $48 shipped, more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds for $47.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at Jabra and beats our previous mention by $2. Housed in a water-resistant casing, these earbuds sport 5-hour battery life, 12.4mm drivers, and more. They’re ideal options for use while jogging or hitting the gym, especially if you’re looking for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 930 shoppers.
