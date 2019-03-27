Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds $48 shipped, more

- Mar. 27th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds for $47.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at Jabra and beats our previous mention by $2. Housed in a water-resistant casing, these earbuds sport 5-hour battery life, 12.4mm drivers, and more. They’re ideal options for use while jogging or hitting the gym, especially if you’re looking for a pair of dedicated workout earbuds. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 930 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Free yourself from cables while you listen with these Jabra Sport Pace wireless headphones. Their rapid charge feature powers up the headphones fast so you can get to your workout quickly. The integrated training app on these Jabra Sport Pace wireless headphones gives motivational tips and helps you monitor your progress.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

