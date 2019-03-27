Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over-and-In Ear Headphones w/ ANC drop to $319 (Reg. $400)

- Mar. 27th 2019 8:33 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $400 $319
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nura via Amazon is offering its Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Earbuds for $319.20 shipped. Regularly $400, deals on these active noise cancelling headphones are rare. Today’s deal is the second best price we have ever tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. While you’ll find a complete breakdown in our hands-on review, some highlights here are the in/over-ear design and 20+ hours wireless battery life. You can also flip the active noise cancellation on and off at will. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the high-end ANC and steep price tag aren’t doing it for you, be sure to check out the rest of our headphone deals. We have some extremely affordable options in our Smartphone Accessories roundup and even more in this Monoprice audio sale. The Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are down at $80 (20% off) as well.

Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones:

  • Personalised sound: The world’s only headphone to automatically learn and adapt to how you hear music.
  • Adjustable bass: Choose your level of Immersion, from low to the front row.
  • Active Noise Cancellation + Social Mode: Enjoy uniquely quiet listening, or hear conversations and your surroundings with the touch of a button.
  • In-and-over-ear design: Combines in-ear buds dedicated to melodies with over-ear drivers dedicated to bass you can feel.
  • Additional features: aptX-HD wireless Bluetooth plus wired options, 4 external microphones for clearest voice calls, 20+ hours wireless battery life, free nuraphone companion app.
Get this deal
Reg. $400 $319

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Nura

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard