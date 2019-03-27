Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over-and-In Ear Headphones w/ ANC drop to $319 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nura via Amazon is offering its Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Earbuds for $319.20 shipped. Regularly $400, deals on these active noise cancelling headphones are rare. Today’s deal is the second best price we have ever tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. While you’ll find a complete breakdown in our hands-on review, some highlights here are the in/over-ear design and 20+ hours wireless battery life. You can also flip the active noise cancellation on and off at will. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the high-end ANC and steep price tag aren’t doing it for you, be sure to check out the rest of our headphone deals. We have some extremely affordable options in our Smartphone Accessories roundup and even more in this Monoprice audio sale. The Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are down at $80 (20% off) as well.

Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones :