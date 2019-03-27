Philips Hue Color LED Smart Light Bulb drops to lowest price since 2017 at $35.50 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue A19 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $35.49 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount, beats the Black Friday discount by $5 and is the best price we’ve seen since late 2017. Philips Hue bulbs are unmatched in their color accuracy and one of our favorite smart home lighting systems. Today’s offer is a fantastic way to expand your HomeKit lighting setup and add ambiance to your space. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

If Hue just isn’t right for your setup, we’ve explored all of the popular lighting options to make choosing between top brands like LIFX, Nanoleaf and more an easy task.

Philips Hue Multicolor LED Light Bulb features:

Set a beautiful mood with this Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb that works with your existing hue system. The soft flattering colors set a tone, and you can sync your lights depending on your activities through the corresponding app. This Philips hue white and color ambiance bulb offers 16 million choices in both warm and cool for versatility.

