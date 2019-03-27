Score the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto X4 Smartphone for $130 (All-time low, 35% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $200, that’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. As one of Motorola’s latest handsets, the Moto X4 comes packed with notable features like hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen and more. Plus, if the included storage isn’t enough for you, the Android phone boasts up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 155 shoppers.
Today’s discounted Moto X4 comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. The standard version of the handset normally sells for $350 at retailers like Best Buy, so opting for the Amazon model scores you even more savings in comparison.
A great buy to go alongside the Moto X4 is SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card at $63 (Reg. $75). And if you’re looking for a higher-end smartphone, Motorola’s Moto G6 is on sale for $200 (Reg. $270).
Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone features:
- Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, provide Prime members with easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Amazon Photos storage, and more with a single sign-on experience
- Amazon Alexa hands-free: Simply by saying “Alexa” you can play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly
- IP68 water resistant: Keep your phone protected from accidental spills, splashes and even puddles
- Incredibly sharp images in low light: 12 MP + 8 MP dual rear cameras and 16 MP front-facing camera with selfie flash
- Brilliant 5.2” full HD display, fast 4G LTE speed, 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal memory with the option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory
