Score the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto X4 Smartphone for $130 (All-time low, 35% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $200, that’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. As one of Motorola’s latest handsets, the Moto X4 comes packed with notable features like hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen and more. Plus, if the included storage isn’t enough for you, the Android phone boasts up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 155 shoppers.

Today’s discounted Moto X4 comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. The standard version of the handset normally sells for $350 at retailers like Best Buy, so opting for the Amazon model scores you even more savings in comparison.

A great buy to go alongside the Moto X4 is SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card at $63 (Reg. $75). And if you’re looking for a higher-end smartphone, Motorola’s Moto G6 is on sale for $200 (Reg. $270).

Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone features: