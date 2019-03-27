AirPrint and AiO capabilities make Samsung’s Monochrome Laser a great buy at $50 (Reg. $130)

- Mar. 27th 2019 4:22 pm ET

Office Depot is offering the Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser AiO Printer (SL-M2070W) for $49.99 shipped. That’s $80 off what it’s fetching at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using a Samsung laser printer for about a year now and am very happy with its performance. I tend to print things every single day for my business and still have not needed to replace toner. This model is AirPrint-compatible, enabling hassle-free prints from devices running iOS and macOS. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Looking for something that’s a bit more compact? Have a quick look this HP DeskJet Printer for $40. It’s less expensive, but does forfeit the AiO capabilities of the Samsung printer above. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4+ stars by 60% of shoppers.

Samsung Xpress Laser AiO Printer features:

Ideal for home and small business offices, the Samsung Press wireless printer provides cable-free printing from almost anywhere. Choose from Wife or Wife Direct to seamlessly connect your device to the printer, and enjoy fast, high-performance printing, scanning and copying that’ll make your day go by that much smoother.

